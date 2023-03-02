Aliyev calls on France to apologize for “bloody crimes”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called on France to apologize and acknowledge the responsibility for "bloody crimes.”
Speaking in Baku at the summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on Combating COVID-19, Aliyev, in particular, said that the territories administered by France outside Europe “are the disgusting remnants of the French colonial empire.”
“We also call on France to apologize and acknowledge responsibility for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide in Africa, Southeast Asia and other places,” the Azerbaijani president said.
