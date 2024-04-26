Alen Simonyan: Yerevan ready to discuss gas purchase issue with Baku - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said today that Armenia is ready to discuss the issue of gas purchase from Azerbaijan.

“I consider it positive, if Armenia buys gas from Azerbaijan. We should discuss this issue, because part of the gas we buy from Russia is Azerbaijan’s, by and large,” Alen Simonyan told reporters.

 

According to him, “it would be very good to build a gas pipeline and buy gas not only from Azerbaijan, but also from Iran.”

