The first border pillar installed in the Tavush-Kazakh section

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the basis of geodetic measurements on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the first border pillar was installed today as part of the coordinate adjustment works.

Government’s press office reported that the works of the expertise groups of the two countries are underway.

Nikol Pashinyan posted a photo on his Facebook page in this regard and wrote: “The first border pillar was installed in the Tavush-Kazakh section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.”