20 border pillars installed on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of April 25, twenty border pillars have been installed based on geodetic measurements on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This was stated by the press office of Armenia’s prime minister. It is noted that the work of the expert groups of the two countries continues.

The news release reads:

“As reported earlier, according to the agreements reached as a result of the 8th meeting of the Committee on the Demarcation and Border Security of the State Border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the State Committee on the Demarcation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expert groups of the two countries have begun the process of clarifying the coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground.”