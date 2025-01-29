Increase in cases of pressure and violence against journalists recorded in Armenia in 2024

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In 2024 the total number of recorded violations of journalists’ and media outlets’ rights in Armenia rose to 208, compared to 200 in 2023.

According to the 2024 annual report of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression, last year, 15 cases of physical violence against journalists (24 victims), 71 other types of pressure and 122 violations of the right to receive and disseminate information were recorded.

“Physical violence against media representatives was recorded mainly in the second quarter of 2024, when opposition forces organized mass protests against the border demarcation in Tavush region. While covering those events, journalists faced violence, obstruction to their professional activities, and pressure. During that period alone, 20 violations of journalists’ rights were recorded, with 13 cases involving actions by law enforcement officers and 7 during the actions carried out by opposition activists or their supporters,” the report reads.

The number of lawsuits filed against media outlets and reporters also increased by 7 in 2024, bringing the total to 43.