Days of Georgian Culture to be held in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Days of Georgian Culture will be held in Armenia from June 5 to 7.

The program was discussed by Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Zhanna Andreasyan, and Georgia’s Ambassador, Giorgi Sharvashidze.

The minister said that the cultural days will strengthen friendly relations and cultural dialogue between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that a number of events are planned within the framework of the cultural days, with the participation of Georgian artists, musical groups, and dance ensembles.

Zhanna Andreasyan also highlighted the significance of organizing youth conferences between Armenia and Georgia, stressing the importance of developing contacts and dialogue among young people of the two countries, strengthening friendly ties, and implementing new joint initiatives.