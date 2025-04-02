Company selected for biometric document production

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The winner of the tender for introducing Armenia’s biometric system has been announced.

On March 31, the results of the evaluation of proposals submitted by the two qualified applicants who passed the request-for-proposals stage were summarized.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that according to the results, the IDEMIA Identity Security France and A.C.I. Technology S.à.r.l. consortium scored a total of 94.97 points, and the AUGENTIC GmbH and Imprensa Nacional – Casa da Moeda, S.A. consortium scored 79.24 points.

The members of the interdepartmental evaluation committee voted in favor of the IDEMIA Identity Security France and A.C.I. Technology S.à.r.l. consortium as the winning bidder.

“According to the timeline, the production of biometric passports and identification cards in Armenia will begin in the second half of 2026.

The new infrastructure for issuing biometric documents, including standardization of building conditions, establishment of offices, server economy, printing equipment, software solutions and technical re-equipment, will be implemented by the winning bidder within the next year,” the news release says.