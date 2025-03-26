Fifteen years ago, on March 26 and 27, 2010, I was the happiest person in the world. If you were present at Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan’s charity concerts with the Armenian State Philharmonic Orchestra on those days, you will understand exactly what I mean.





Photo: Mediamax



I wrote about the concerts and the process of preparation for them in my book “Two Rock Stars, Two Girls and Ararat,” but there are so many memories that the topic seems endless.



What I remember best is the faces of the people during the finale of the concerts. Everyone, regardless of age, was excited, everyone had forgotten their big and small problems and worries. Everyone was happy.



Ian Gillan was performing in Armenia for the first time since 1990. After two decades away, he really enjoyed the audience, and the audience enjoyed him.





Photo: Mediamax



Gillan spoke with genuine admiration about the musicians of the Armenian orchestra. It has been 15 years, but I clearly remember the exhausted faces of the brass players, yet their eyes shining as they took in his words of praise. Gillan told me that those concerts were among “culminating moments” of his career, and he is not a man to mince words.



I said it several times 15 years ago and I will gladly say it again today: Gyumri Music School N. 6 got a new building thanks to everyone who bought tickets for those March 2010 concerts. Each of them is a co-author of the school’s success - reopened in 2013 - and achievements of the children who study there.







I could write endlessly, yet words are unable to describe the incredible trinity formed between Ian Gillan, the orchestra and the audience. So instead, I suggest you watch the finale of the second concert. Just look at the faces of the people - this is what happiness looks like.







Ara Tadevosyan is the Director of Mediamax.