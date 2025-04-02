Armenian authors write a book about “Turkey’s possible future president”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian-based Dialogue public organization has announced the publication of the book “Hakan Fidan – Touches to the Portrait of a Possible Future President of Turkey.”

It is reported that the authors of the book Gevorg Minasyan and Angela Simonyan “are trying to unravel the ‘personality code’ of Hakan Fidan, promising Turkish politician.”

“The publication outlines his life and professional path. As an appendix, the book presents Hakan Fidan’s dissertation devoted to a comparative analysis of the intelligence systems of Britain, the United States and Turkey,” the report says.

Gevorg Minasyan, the co-author of the book, is a reserve colonel of Armenia’s National Security Service. In 1996-2022 he held various operational and managerial positions and served as Armenia’s plenipotentiary representative to the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center.

Angela Simonyan is a Turkologist, a graduate of Yerevan State University’s Faculty of Oriental Studies. Her research focuses on Turkey’s military-industrial complex.

The book’s foreword is written by Colonel Alexander Poltavsky, a veteran of the security agencies. The book also contains reviews by Andrey Bezrukov, a retired colonel of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, professor of the Department of Applied International Analysis at MGIMO, and Alexander Svarants, Doctor of Political Sciences and professor.

The book presentation will take place in Moscow on April 21.