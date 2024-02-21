Erdogan urges Armenia to assess the process “through the lens of a long-term strategic perspective”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that "the signing of a long-term peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be a new source of hope for peace and stability both in our region and around the world.”

Erdogan said this in a statement following talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 19.

“In this process, we are acting together, shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijan. With the end of the occupation of Karabakh, a window of historic opportunity for long-term peace in our region has opened. It is very important that this window of opportunity does not close. I am confident that Armenia must assess this process through the lens of a long-term strategic perspective. We call on third parties to make a constructive contribution to the process, and not to poison it. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express hope that the events that took place a few days ago on the border of the two countries will not be repeated,” the Turkish President said.

Ilham Aliyev noted in his statement that “today all listens what Turkey says”.

“Many issues not only in our region but also in the world depend on Turkey’s position. Turkey is a guarantor of peace, stability and cooperation in our region. Turkey’s powerful industrial potential, its strong economy, as well as its military might pleases everyone who belongs to the Turkic world,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Today, taking the Declaration on allied relations as a basis, we are together in all matters. We increase our strength, and, of course, the unification of the Turkic world, the unity of peoples with common roots will contribute to the strengthening of each member of the Organization of Turkic States. Broad discussions on this issue were held today. The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in July this year in Shusha. The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will also participate in this meeting at my invitation, and this will give another strong impetus to our common cause, the cause of unity of Turkic peoples,” Aliyev stated.