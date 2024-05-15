Pashinyan wants Armenia to become EU member this year

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope today that "Armenia will be included in the European Peace Facility. We count on the support of all EU member states.”

He said this at the “From the frontline: Armenia’s defence of democracy” discussion held in the margins of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

“We are satisfied with the deployment of the EU observation mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We welcome the EU’s decision to expand its capacity.

Our political position and policy is diversifying our foreign relations in all spheres. Now we are developing defense cooperation with India, France and other countries. Now we have certain cooperation with the European Union, because as I mentioned, we are happy about the deployment of the EU civilian observation mission on the border between us and Azerbaijan. Of course, it is a civilian mission, but on the other hand, in a way, it is a new factor for the security of our region. This is the first time that the European Union participates in the security agenda of Armenia in any way,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Asked when he would like Armenia to become a member of the EU, Nikol Pashinyan replied briefly: “This year.”