Bortnikov: Russian border guards to maintain their presence in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Alexander Bortnikov, acting director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSS), said today that “the Russian border guards will maintain their presence in Armenia.”

“Our presence in Armenia remains. Our border guards will protect Armenia’s border with Turkey and Iran.

Yerevan asked to withdraw the temporary operative groups of the Russian border guards from the demarcation line. Such a decision was made,” said Bortnikov.

He noted that “the border checkpoint of Yerevan Zvartnots airport will also be closed soon.”