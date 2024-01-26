Pashinyan and Garibashvili discuss regional processes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili, during a private conversation held in Tbilisi today, exchanged views on the processes taking place in the region.

The government’s press office reported that they highlighted the implementation of consistent steps towards peace and stability.

“The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of today’s session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, touched upon issues on bilateral political and economic relations.

The parties emphasized the strategic nature of the cooperation between Armenia and Georgia and expressed confidence that the session of the intergovernmental commission to be held today will give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

At the meeting, issues on the further development of trade and economic relations, the implementation of joint projects in different directions were discussed,” the government’s news release reads.