The EU Special Representative will travel to the region “immediately”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Commission Vice President Josep Borell issued the following statement today:

“Serious fighting has taken place along the Armenian and Azerbaijani border during the last hours with reported loss of lives. It is imperative that the hostilities stop and that there is a return to the negotiating table. All forces should return to positions held prior to this escalation and the ceasefire should be fully respected.

President Michel is taking contact with the leaders of both countries and I am speaking with the respective Foreign Ministers today. The EU is committed to continuing to act as an honest broker between Armenia and Azerbaijan to help achieve the common goal of a South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous and at peace, for the benefit of all its people.

The EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar will now travel to the two countries immediately to support the necessary de-escalation and to discuss next steps in the Brussels dialogue process between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders”.