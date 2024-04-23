Azerbaijan and Russia to start realization of “another grand project,” Aliyev says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that in the near future Azerbaijan and Russia will start realization of “another grand project.”

On April 22 Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin met with veteran builders and workers of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) in the Kremlin on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its construction.

“The scale and historical significance of BAM corresponds to another direction of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation today. We are talking about the development of the North-South transport corridor. In fact, it connects the Northern Sea route with the Persian Gulf, or, so to say, it can and will have to connect,” Vladimir Putin said.

“As for the North-South transport corridor, today we have once again discussed this issue in detail. Relevant instructions have been given to the members of the government. I am confident that in the near future all issues will be agreed upon and we will start realization of another grand project,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“There is a railroad on the territory of Azerbaijan connecting the Azerbaijani-Russian border with the border of Azerbaijan and Iran. But the needs of shippers dictate us the necessity to build new sections of this road for us to increase freight traffic on it and thus provide a unique transport route from the North to the Indian Ocean,” Aliyev added.