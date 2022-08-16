Azerbaijan sets up 110 frontier combat posts on the border with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Following the 2020 war, Azerbaijan has set up 110 frontier combat posts on the border with Armenia.

Interfax reports that this was stated by Abbas Khalilov, deputy head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

He noted that after the war, the activity of 14 border outposts was restored on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

Abbas Khalilov also said that “the situation with 7 exclave villages of the Gazakh region is the subject of border delimitation with Armenia.”