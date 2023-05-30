Artsakh describes Aliyev’s demands as illegal

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh president’s spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan, said today that the Azerbaijani president is well aware that "the main source of the subjectivity of Artsakh is the state institutions – the President and the National Assembly.”

She said this to Artsakhpress news agency, asked to comment on the statement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on May 28 about dissolving state institutions in Artsakh.

“This time, the president of Azerbaijan has added illegal demands to the authorities elected by the people of Artsakh. With such demands, he recognizes the legitimacy and importance of those institutions.

The President and the National Assembly hold the primary mandate of the people of Artsakh, elected on democratic principles and on the basis of the Constitution of the Artsakh Republic.

“Along with the active international efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the repeated threats of the Azerbaijani president to the people and statehood of Artsakh are aimed at undermining the perspective of the effectiveness of these efforts,” Lusine Avanesyan said.