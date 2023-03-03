German Chancellor speaks about Karabakh citizens’ right to self-determination

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the ongoing war in Ukraine has a considerable impact on Armenia and the South Caucasus.

Government’s press service reports that Scholz said this at a joint news conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on March 2.

“I realize that Armenia particularly feels this impact. That is why it is more important that Armenia and Azerbaijan go step by step to a long-term solution. The Prime Minister presented me with the latest developments in Nagorno Karabakh, we are concerned about the instability on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh. The status quo cannot continue and a long-term solution should be achieved for the good of the people.

In this regard, it is necessary to reach a peaceful settlement from the point of view of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the self-determination of the citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh. Moreover, all these principles are equal,” the German Chancellor said.