Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct FMs to continue the talks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed today in Kazan issues related to advancing the bilateral peace agenda, including the peace agreement, border demarcation and delimitation.

The press release issued by Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson says that “Foreign Ministers were instructed to continue the bilateral negotiations on Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations to finalize and sign it as soon as possible.”