Ruben Vardanian: “Evil is finite, but good is infinite”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan sent a message to graduates of the SKOLKOVO School of Management from Baku prison.

The message was read out by Ruben Vardanyan’s daughter at the graduation ceremony:

The message runs:

“Today, as three years ago, when I delivered a speech at the 15th anniversary of SKOLKOVO, I want to start by thanking everyone who breathed life into this unique project, through whose efforts it lives on now and, I hope, will live on for many years to come. Communities are not formed by instruction - only by love. And I wish the SKOLKOVO community to maintain the love and respect for each other that was formed from the very beginning.

There are different strategies of interaction. It has always seemed to me that the best one is when you give more than you expect to receive in return. Paradoxically, my personal experience shows that this strategy is the most advantageous in the long run. SKOLKOVO has fully justified itself: we are finally seeing the fruits of what we sowed 18 years ago. It took years for them to mature, but we worked long term and planted trees under the shade of which our children and grandchildren will be sheltering.

Unfortunately, they have to live in difficult times, but evil is finite and good is infinite, and I believe that together we will overcome everything. Your support gives me strength and makes me happy even here in the prison cell. I am sure that soon we will meet again and I will again see your happy faces and eyes burning with joyful excitement. It’s going to be so!”