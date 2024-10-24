Yerevan /Mediamax/. The meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev kicked off in Kazan.

Speaking at the BRICS Outreach meeting today, Pashinyan said that “the draft peace agreement with Baku has been agreed upon by 80-90 percent.”

“The absence of territorial claims, non-use of force and establishment of diplomatic relations have been agreed on in the peace treaty with Baku.

Armenia proposed to Azerbaijan to ensure communication with Nakhichevan through mechanisms of simplified border and customs control procedures.

Yerevan invites Baku to sign the peace agreement,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also noted that the border demarcation process will be activated after the ratification of the regulations of the border demarcation commission by the National Assembly.