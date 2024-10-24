Former Armenian ambassador to Russia awarded the Order of Friendship

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin handed over the Order of Friendship to former Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

The Order was awarded by decree of the Russian President for services in strengthening friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between the countries.

“Mikhail Galuzin warmly thanked Vagharshak Harutyunyan for the constructive interaction during his tenure as ambassador and expressed hope that he will continue contributing to strengthening of the multifaceted Russian-Armenian ties in the future,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.