Lavrov: Setting up checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor not envisaged

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that the operation regime of the Lachin corridor “should be fully in line with the November 9 trilateral statement, which does not envisage establishment of checkpoints.”

“Its [the Lachin Corridor-TASS] operation should be fully in line with the first trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, which implies the need to ensure the free movement of civilians and humanitarian goods. This is exactly what we want to achieve, first of all, with the help of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. It does not envisage the establishment of any checkpoints,” Sergey Lavrov said.

On February 18 Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich, the Azerbaijani side suggested setting up a checkpoint on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

On February 22 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is against establishing Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor.