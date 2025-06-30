Mirzoyan urges Lavrov to “never interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs again”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs.

“I briefly got familiarized with the comment made by my dear colleague Sergey Lavrov. Mr. Lavrov’s information is not correct and complete. If I am not mistaken, he used the phrase “the attack of the authorities on the Church.”

Foreign Policy | 2025-06-30 12:22:00 Lavrov: Attacks on churches in Armenia raise concerns

Mr. Lavrov’s information does not correspond to reality. There is no attack of the authorities against the church in Armenia. What Mr. Lavrov likely refers to are instances where certain clergy have interfered in politics and taken part in and initiated illegal coup attempts. These are legal proceedings, and are Armenia’s internal affairs. It would be best for Mr. Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia’s domestic matters and political processes.

Russian officials, parliamentarians, and media experts should treat the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia with utmost respect and never again allow themselves to interfere in our internal affairs,” Ararat Mirzoyan stated.