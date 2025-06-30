Mirzoyan urges Lavrov to “never interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs again”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs.
“I briefly got familiarized with the comment made by my dear colleague Sergey Lavrov. Mr. Lavrov’s information is not correct and complete. If I am not mistaken, he used the phrase “the attack of the authorities on the Church.”
Mr. Lavrov’s information does not correspond to reality. There is no attack of the authorities against the church in Armenia. What Mr. Lavrov likely refers to are instances where certain clergy have interfered in politics and taken part in and initiated illegal coup attempts. These are legal proceedings, and are Armenia’s internal affairs. It would be best for Mr. Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia’s domestic matters and political processes.
Russian officials, parliamentarians, and media experts should treat the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia with utmost respect and never again allow themselves to interfere in our internal affairs,” Ararat Mirzoyan stated.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.