Yerevan rules out renegotiations on the Lachin corridor regulations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that "We rule out changing agreements under the threat of force or an aggressive policy of extracting new concessions at the expense of the interests of one of the parties.”

He said this at a joint news conference with Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, referring to the opinion that Azerbaijan demands the “Zangezur corridor” against opening the Lachin corridor.

“If we analyze, we will see what the Azerbaijani side expects: to open the Lachin Corridor against getting another equivalent corridor, but this narrative is not new, as is our position,” Armenia’s foreign minister said.

He also commented on the remarks of the Azerbaijani president about setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.

“Our response is clear: the regulations of the Lachin corridor have already been negotiated and signed, including by the president of Azerbaijan. The renegotiations on the Lachin corridor regulations under the threat of force cannot be an acceptable solution for us,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Jean Asselborn noted that he did not see “any reason for closing the doors and corridors for the people living in Nagorno-Karabakh, this is a connection with Armenia, and it should be respected.|”

During the joint news conference, the two ministers also referred to the launch of the EU civilian mission in Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the EU mission will play its role in strengthening stability and peace in the region.

“To prevent the ethnic cleansing of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, we attach a great importance to the continuous attention and substantiated actions of the international community. We consider the mission of the international fact-finding mission to the Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor very important. The unhindered entry of international humanitarian organizations, including UN specialized bodies into Nagorno Karabakh is also important,” he stressed.

Jean Asselbor also noted that the EU mission can play an important role and reduce the number of incidents and risks for the population.

“This mission can also be the most important element for the peace process and the normalization of relations,” he said.