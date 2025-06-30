Pashinyan: NSS has neutralized challenges destabilizing Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that the National Security Service (NSS) “is effectively confronting the numerous challenges facing our state and our people.”

“All challenges that could have destabilized Armenia and pose security challenges have been successfully neutralized up to this point,” said Nikol Pashinyan, introducing the newly appointed director of the NSS, Andranik Simonyan.

He highlighted three functions that the NSS should focus on: counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and maintenance of constitutional order.

“Today’s challenges are hybrid, encompassing elements of terrorism, violation of the constitutional order, and counterintelligence. The system of hybrid threats is now widely discussed globally, and I believe we must also broaden our perceptions of this in the context of carrying out these three functions,” Pashinyan said.