Lavrov: Attacks on churches in Armenia raise concerns

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented today on the situation over the Armenian Apostolic Church, saying that “this conflict must be resolved.”

Russian news agencies report that Lavrov, who is participating in the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Kyrgyzstan, told reporters:

“Russia is interested in ensuring that the church does not become a target of unfounded attacks. We have expressed serious concern about what is happening in Armenia. Naturally, this is the internal affair of our neighbors, but attacks against the Apostolic Church, which has a history of thousands of years, raise serious concern.

The church has traditionally been one of the key pillars of Armenian society, and we would not want it to be subjected to groundless attacks, virtually without any serious reason.”