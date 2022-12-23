Sullivan calls for full restoration of movement through the Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called for full restoration of free movement through the Lachin Corridor.
The news release issued by the White House following Sullivan’s telephone conversations with Armenian National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev says about it.
“In these calls, they took stock of the progress made in EU and U.S.-facilitated peace talks since their joint September 27 meeting in Washington. All affirmed their commitment to negotiations with the goal of finalizing a peace agreement. Mr. Sullivan urged both sides to consider steps that will ease tensions and serve as the basis of good neighborly relations in the future. Mr. Sullivan noted our ongoing concern over impeded access to the Lachin Corridor and the growing humanitarian implications of this situation, and called for full restoration of free movement through the corridor,” the news release reads.
