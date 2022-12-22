Pashinyan: Russian peacekeepers de facto do not fulfill their commitments

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that there is a food shortage in Nagorno-Karabakh with the humanitarian situation remaining extremely tense.

“De facto, it turns out that the commitment recorded in the trilateral statement to keep Lachin corridor under control is not fulfilled by the Russian peacekeeping troops, which is taking place as a result of illegal actions of Azerbaijan. But the situation does not change from this, because the main sense of the presence of the Russian peacekeeping troops is not to allow such illegality take place and to keep Lachin corridor under control,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He noted that the situation created around Nagorno-Karabakh received quite a large international response and the activity of the international community in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem should increase significantly.

“It is necessary to work on sending a fact-finding mission of either the UN, or the OSCE, or the OSCE Minsk Group to Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin corridor,” he said.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia has conveyed its proposals regarding the peace treaty to Azerbaijan, “we are ready to sign the treaty with that content, I hope that Azerbaijan’s response will also be positive.”

“Months ago, the Armenian side also handed over to Azerbaijan the proposals related to the further work of the Border Delimitation and Border Security Commission, but we have not received a response to date.

Proposals on re-opening of regional communications have also been conveyed to Azerbaijan, we are ready to go that way for an immediate solution to the issue.

Armenia also handed over to Azerbaijan its proposals on guaranteeing border security, but again there is no response. Those proposals include solving the problem of the occupied territories of Armenia. Our position is that Azerbaijan should stop the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Armenia and withdraw the troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that, despite all the difficulties, the authorities continue their efforts towards finding comprehensive solutions and ensuring peace and stability.