Ruben Vardanyan to take up post of Artsakh State Minister in November

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Public figure Ruben Vardanyan said today that he will officially take up the post of State Minister of Artsakh in early November.

Ruben Vardanyan issued a statement today which particularly says:

“The political developments unfolding around Armenia and Artsakh, the escalating situation over the settlement of the Artsakh issue, on which, without exaggeration, the fates of both Armenia and the Armenian world depend, concern me greatly.

I realize that there is no more time to think, and in this situation I have no other way than to stand by the people of Artsakh and take my share of responsibility for the future of Artsakh.

Meetings and contacts with political and public figures of Artsakh, representatives of different regions and different social groups during the past one month and a half convinced me that people support my candidacy for the position of State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh and want to see me as a responsible leader who will unite all healthy forces around him and head the real work to get the country out of the crisis.

At the beginning of November, I will officially assume the position of State Minister of Artsakh and at that time I will present our strategic goals, the priority issues to be solved, as well as inform about the first steps to be taken. By the end of October, I will continue the meetings aimed at forming the team and setting our plans.”