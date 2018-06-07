Lavrov: Karabakh’s return into peace talks is up to conflicting parties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Nagorno-Karabakh’s return to the negotiation table is something that the parties to the conflict should decide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said at the joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow today.

“If the parties agree in any stage of the talks that Nagorno-Karabakh should take part in the negotiations again, we will respect that decision,” said Lavrov.

He has stressed that Russia’s position regarding the issue remains unchanged – the conflict must be settled with the help of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“We are certain this is an optimal format and as a Minsk Group co-chair state, we work with our American and French colleagues to create an uncontroversial situation of common interest, where Armenia and Azerbaijan can come to an agreement,” said the Russian FM.

The need to bring Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) back into negotiations was voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Stepanakert on May 9. He reiterated that stance today, while introducing the government program to the National Assembly.