Yerevan prioritizes status and security of Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today that Baku’s rhetoric hinders formation of the atmosphere of peace.

Receiving EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, Armenian FM said that Armenia is committed to continuing the efforts in solving NK issue exclusively through peaceful negotiations and within the frames of OSCE Minsk Group.

Touching upon the settlement of NK issue, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia prioritizes the status and security of Artsakh in the negotiations process.

The parties also spoke about the prospects of EU-Armenia cooperation within the frames of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), remarking that the document is a solid base to deepen the collaboration.

The agenda of the meeting also included issues on starting the dialogue for visa liberalization.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Toivo Klaar exchanged ideas on the latest developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program.