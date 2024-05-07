Pashinyan to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the jubilee session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8 dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty.

This is stated in a news message published on the Kremlin website.

It states, in particular:

“The meeting will be attended by the Presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, who will be joined by the heads of the observer states - Uzbekistan and Cuba. The meeting will discuss the results achieved in establishing the Union as an authoritative and effective international association, as well as exchange views on promising directions for further deepening of integration processes. A number of important documents are expected to be adopted. In the evening, a traditional friendly dinner will be held for the heads of CIS delegations with the participation of the President of Cuba.”

Another news release of the Kremlin press service suggests that Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the Victory Day military parade on May 9.

It says that the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau will be guests of honor at the parade.