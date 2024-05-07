Pashinyan not to attend Putin’s inauguration - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan not to attend Putin’s inauguration


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan said today that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7.

He said this while speaking to the reporters in the National Assembly.

