Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov due to meet on May 10

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will hold talks on May 10 in Almaty (Kazakhstan).

This was stated by Ani Badalyan, the spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev stated that Kazakhstan offered to host the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries.