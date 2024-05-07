Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov due to meet on May 10 - Mediamax.am

1414 views

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov due to meet on May 10


Photo: sputniknews.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will hold talks on May 10 in Almaty (Kazakhstan).

This was stated by Ani Badalyan, the spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

Earlier, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev stated that Kazakhstan offered to host the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 7, 2024 07:32
Pashinyan to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Foreign Policy | May 6, 2024 12:04
Pashinyan not to attend Putin’s inauguration

Foreign Policy | May 6, 2024 11:17
Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov due to meet on May 10
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024