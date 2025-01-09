Aliyev has high hopes for Trump

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that with Donald Trump coming to power we “will be able to elevate US-Azerbaijani relations to a strategic level.”

“Trump comes to power with a completely new agenda, and during his first term, there was no issue in U.S.-Azerbaijan relations. On the contrary, the relations were very positive, and we were able to make progress in many areas.

The main mistake of the Biden administration regarding Azerbaijan was that it turned U.S.-Azerbaijan relations into a casualty of U.S.-Armenia relations. Secondly, they demonstrated an unfair stance towards Azerbaijan, particularly regarding the Karabakh issue. I have repeatedly told American representatives: you support Ukraine’s territorial integrity with both hands, you provide weapons and billions of dollars. We have restored our territorial integrity, why do you want to punish us? And there was no response. The answer is clear: it is double standards,” Aliyev stated in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels.

Speaking about the future of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union, Aliyev said that “last year was a year full of disappointments, because it was last year that the European Union unequivocally took Armenia’s side.” The Azerbaijani president also spoke about the “destructive role” of former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

“What happens next, I don’t know. The commission is new, although some characters are old. But still it is a new commission and what attitude to Azerbaijan and its national interests it will have, the same attitude will be to them. If it is normal and constructive, I think we will be able to return to a constructive direction. If there is a continuation of the process of stuffing Armenia with arms through the so-called Peace Foundation, there will be adequate actions from our side,” the Azerbaijani president stated.