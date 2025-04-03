Lavrov says “high level of political dialogue” with Yerevan maintained

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov exchanged messages.

Sergey Lavrov’s message says in particular:

“Relying on the commonality of spiritual and moral values, traditional strong inter-sectoral and humanitarian contacts, Russia and Armenia have developed a solid legal framework, built multifaceted, equal and mutually beneficial relations.

Despite external attempts to undermine the Russian-Armenian alliance, we manage to maintain a high level of political dialogue and foreign policy coordination, build up trade and economic cooperation both bilaterally and in the format of the common integration space. We are ready to continue working together to further deepen and improve the effectiveness of partnership for the benefit of the citizens of our countries and in the interests of strengthening peace and security in the South Caucasus.”