Mirzoyan stresses the importance of continued “partnership interaction” in letter to Lavrov

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov exchanged messages.

Ararat Mirzoyan’s message says in particular:

“During this relatively short historical period, thanks to joint constructive and fruitful work, the interstate relations between Armenia and Russia have been strengthening and expanding, based on the centuries-old friendship of our peoples.

In the current conditions of the changing landscape of international relations, it is important to continue our partnership interaction based on the interests of our states and for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

We are focused on long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in political, socio-economic, humanitarian and other spheres and aim to continue and expand meaningful dialogue that fully meets the interests of our countries.”