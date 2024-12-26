Pashinyan not to attend informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend informal summit of leaders of the CIS countries scheduled for today in St. Petersburg.

This morning Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page:

“On Monday, December 23, I tested positive for COVID-19. On December 23 and 24, I isolated and worked from my residence. On December 25, the test was already negative and I returned to my usual work routine.

However, after consulting with my colleagues, I decided not to participate in the informal summit of the leaders of the CIS countries to be held today in St. Petersburg.

By the end of the day I will decide whether or not to participate in tomorrow’s meeting of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council.”