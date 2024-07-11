Mirzoyan-Bayramov-Blinken trilateral meeting to take place

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan, Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place in Washington today.
This was reported by spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan.
Mediamax notes that the latest meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers took place in in May in Almaty.
The latest trilateral meeting between Mirzoyan, Blinken and Bayramov was held in Washington in June 2023.
