“Dialogue is key to lasting peace:” Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting held in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Trilateral meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took place in Washington DC.

“Armenian Foreign Minister raised outstanding issues resolution of which is key for peace in the region. He confirmed Armenia’s will to work in that direction, stressing commitments of sides,” Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Armenian ministry also reported that prior to the trilateral meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed regional security and stability issues, the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The importance of the following issues was stressed: ensuring the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and the map of 1975, withdrawal of the troops from the border, as well as appropriately addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh as an important factor for the lasting peace in the region.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on issues of unblocking the region’s transport infrastructure,” the ministry said in a news release.

Following the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter:

“US supports Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement. Dialogue is key to lasting peace.”