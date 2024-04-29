European Commission Director General to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Commission Director General for Neighbourhood & Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman, will travel to Armenia on April 30 to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation.

“His visit comes as a follow-up to the high-level EU-US-Armenia meeting on 5 April and the announcement of a Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia. During the mission, the Director General will discuss the next steps for the strengthening of EU-Armenia relations, including stepping up sectoral cooperation and EU investments in the country, as well as EU support to reforms and to the integration of displaced people,” the news release reads.

During the visit to Armenia, Koopman will meet Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as members of the government, members of the National Assembly, business and civil society representatives.

After the visit to Armenia Gert Jan Koopman Gert Jan travel to Georgia and Azerbaijan.