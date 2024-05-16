Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest term extended for 5 months

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani court has extended the jail term of former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan for 5 months.

Azerbaijani media outlets reported about it.

Ruben Vardanyan’s defenders consider the extension illegal and groundless.

“Every time the investigator submits a motion to extend the jail term, he states that he did not have time to finish the investigation and understand what exactly he is going to do in the coming months. A person whose guilt has not been proven by the court continues to remain behind bars.

In addition, it is unclear to us whether the trial will be public or not. Meanwhile, the open trial of our client’s case is the only way to ensure the legality of the criminal process,” said Viktoria Burkovskaya, representative of Ruben Vardanyan’s defense in Russia.

Earlier, the Baku court made similar decisions against former Artsakh presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, former Foreign Minister Davit Babayan, Parliament Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, Generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan.