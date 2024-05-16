Pashinyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan have no experience of peaceful coexistence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Armenia and Azerbaijan have no experience and knowledge of peaceful coexistence.”

“They have been in conflict since the first days of independence, and beyond political negotiations and principles of peace, there is an important prerequisite: learning to live peacefully, which is an extremely difficult process,” he said at the opening ceremony of the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Pashinyan noted that in the case of Armenia and Azerbaijan, there is also a need for tools to learn to live peacefully:

“One of those tools is the “Crossroads of Peace” project proposed by the government. This project does not only apply to Armenia and Azerbaijan, but if we look at it in this context, one of the important points is that Armenia and Azerbaijan open highways, railways, and pipelines through each other’s territory, create the possibility of laying power lines, cables based on respect for each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, on the principle of equality and reciprocity.”

“The border demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan has started these days and should become one of the tools that will teach Armenia and Azerbaijan to live peacefully,” Pashinyan said.