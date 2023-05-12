We have made a “step forward”, Bayramov says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that Baku and Yerevan made "a step forward” in the talks in the United States, "however, the negotiation process must be approached realistically.”

“We had quite intensive discussions on the peace treaty, which covered a number of aspects and important points. We cannot say that we reached full agreement. There are rather many divergences between the positions of the parties, but during these negotiations, agreements have been reached on certain points of the peace treaty. We have made a step forward,” Bayramov said.

He noted that the forthcoming May 14 meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels “should be considered as an integral part of the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, held for the normalization of relations.”

Mediamax notes that Jeyhun Bayramov said on May 8 that “despite some dynamics in bilateral contacts”, “the progress achieved in various directions, namely on the draft peace treaty, delimitation of state borders and restoration of transport and communication links, has not yet met our expectations yet.”