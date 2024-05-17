Alen Simonyan meets Milli Majlis speaker in Geneva

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan met with the speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, in Geneva.

Armenian National Assembly’s press office reported that the meeting took place within the framework of the first meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the Sixth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The National Assembly does not report details of the meeting between Alen Simonyan and Sahiba Gafarova.