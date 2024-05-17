Armenian Catholicos and Noubar Afeyan discuss current developments in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received the initiator of the Future Armenian initiative, co-founder of the Aurora humanitarian initiative, renowned scientist and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan.

The press service of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reported that Karekin II highly appreciated Noubar Afeyan’s continuous support to Armenia and Artsakh Armenians.

“During the meeting the Catholicos of All Armenians and Noubar Afeyan referred to the developments in Armenia, the security challenges faced by the Armenian people, as well as the problems of the occupation and displacement of Armenian from Artsakh, the protection of the rights of Artsakh Armenians, the release of Artsakh’s military-political leadership and prisoners of war, and the preservation of Artsakh’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

The interlocutors also touched upon the Armenia-Diaspora connection, the challenges faced by the Diaspora, emphasizing the programs aimed at the effective use of the potential of the Diaspora in these difficult times for the Motherland,” the news release reads.