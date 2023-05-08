Bayramov: “Progress has not met our expectations yet”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called today on Armenia to "make more efforts” for the normalization of relations between the two countries.

“We call on the Armenian side to demonstrate goodwill and make more efforts in the discussions on normalizing relations,” Bayramov said after talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius.

Interfax-Azerbaijan reports that Jeyhun Bayramov said that “despite some dynamics in bilateral contacts the progress reached in various directions, namely in the draft peace treaty, the delimitation of state borders and the restoration of transport and communication links, has not met our expectations yet.”

“We believe that the best way to normalize relations between the two countries is based on mutual recognition and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Bayramov said, adding that Azerbaijan’s position on this issue is “clear, principled and constant.”