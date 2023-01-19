US and Turkey decide to increase cooperation in Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States and Turkey have decided to increase cooperation to advance peace in the South Caucasus.

This is fixed in a joint statement signed by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu following the U.S.-Turkey Strategic Mechanism meeting held in Washington.

“Secretary Blinken and Minister Cavusoglu decided to increase coordination and cooperation to advance peace in the South Caucasus,” the statement says.

Speaking at a news conference after the meeting, Cavusoglu stated that the situation in Caucasus is one of their agenda issues.

Antony Blinken noted that the U.S.- Turkey Strategic Mechanism “is an important vehicle for us to deepen cooperation as well as work through any challenges and problems.”

“We are close allies and partners; that does not mean we do not have differences, but when we have differences, precisely because we are allies and partners, we work through them in that spirit,” Blinken said.