Moscow finds it difficult to give assessment to Yerevan’s position

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today that ‘it is difficult to assess the position of the Armenian side as the statements of official Yerevan on the same issue differ significantly.”

“During the press conference, Armenia’s Prime Minister spoke about the intention to sign a document based on Russian proposals, and at the same time about the preference of some “comprehensive solution” to the conflict promoted by the West.

Yerevan’s consent to rely on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 when developing a peace treaty with Baku fixed in a statement following the summit in October 2022 in Prague, radically changed the logic of the negotiation process. The Alma-Ata Declaration confirms the inviolability of the borders that existed between the republics of the Soviet Union. At that time, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast was part of the Azerbaijan SSR. Of course, this circumstance is very difficult to ignore in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan,” Maria Zakharova said, in response to a question about the statements of the Armenian side on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

She reminded about the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty that was scheduled for December 23, 2022 in Moscow.

“The leaders of the two countries agreed on it. Everything was prepared. But it was the Armenian leadership that at the last moment canceled the visit of the Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. This prevented discussing not only the peace treaty, but also other crucial issues of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, including the situation around the Lachin corridor.

If the Armenian partners are really interested in solving the identified problems in line with the comprehensive implementation of trilateral agreements reached at the highest level, then instead of engaging in scholasticism, they need to continue joint work,” she said.

Zakharova stressed that the Russian proposal to provide a platform for Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a peace treaty remains in force.

